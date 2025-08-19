Heury Acevedo Cruz, 15, was last seen at his Hempstead residence at around 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 18, according to Nassau County Police.

Cruz is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black Nike sweatpants. A possible destination was not given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

