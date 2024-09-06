Hempstead School Superintendent Ousted Over Possible Misconduct

The Hempstead School Board voted 4-1 to remove Superintendent Regina Armstrong at a special meeting held Thursday evening, Sept. 5.

Armstrong was "reassigned to home effective immediately," board President Victor Pratt said in a letter to the community.

“This decision was not made lightly and comes after a comprehensive review of recent developments and their impact on our school district,” he said.

Specifically, the district is investigating whether Armstrong “misused facilities” by hosting an exam at Hempstead High School without approval, Pratt told Daily Voice.

“I have not confirmed whether it was SAT yet. We have heard it was an SAT but it has not been confirmed,” he said. “We do know however, that there was an exam held at the school.”

Former district Superintendent Susan Johnson will serve as interim superintendent through Wednesday, Oct. 9.

“We want to assure you that this decision is in the best interest of our students, staff, and community,” Pratt said in the letter. “Our primary focus remains on ensuring a positive and productive educational environment.”

Armstrong joined the Hempstead Union Free School District in 1990 as a second-grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School, now Joseph A. McNeil Elementary, according to her district bio.

She was named superintendent in 2019.

