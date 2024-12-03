Hannah Schenck, age 15, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence on Maplewood Avenue at around 10 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, according to Nassau County Police.

Schenck is 5-foot-5 and approximately 110 pounds, with red braided hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing black sweatpants, a white shirt, and a nose ring.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

