Genesis Rodriguez was last seen leaving her New Cassel home on foot around 4 a.m., according to Nassau County Police. Her disappearance was reported to police later that morning around 10:30 a.m.

Genesis is described as approximately 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long, wavy red hair. Her clothing and intended destination are unknown, police said.

Detectives with the Missing Persons Squad are actively investigating and urging the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone who may have seen Genesis or knows where she might be is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

