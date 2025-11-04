Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Genesis Magana, 15, Reported Missing In Lakeview

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old girl who vanished in Lakeview.

Genesis Magana.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Genesis Magana was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3, according to Nassau County Police. When she hadn’t been located by late afternoon, she was reported missing to police at 5 p.m.

Magana is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 214 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the department. Her clothing and destination are unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

