Genesis Magana was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 3, according to Nassau County Police. When she hadn’t been located by late afternoon, she was reported missing to police at 5 p.m.

Magana is described as Hispanic, standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 214 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the department. Her clothing and destination are unknown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.