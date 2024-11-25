Francisco Benitez, age 14, was last seen at his Hempstead home at around 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, according to Nassau County Police. He was reported missing two hours later.

Benitez is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray and black plaid pajama pants, a black hoodie, a black jacket, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department 516-573-7347.

