The fire broke out at a Coventry Road home on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at 5:11 p.m., police said in a release.

Officers arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames, according to the report. Fire crews from the Lakeview Fire Department and several neighboring departments responded, bringing the blaze under control.

Four residents were transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, while a firefighter was also hospitalized with a head injury sustained during the response, authorities said.

The Nassau County Fire Marshal and the Arson Bomb Squad were called to the scene to investigate, police said. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The investigation remains ongoing.

