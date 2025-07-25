Officers with Nassau County’s Narcotics Vice Squad descended on a Hempstead apartment on Nassau Place around 4:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 24, as part of an ongoing probe into a deadly drug incident, according to police.

Inside the home, detectives arrested 54-year-old William Billups, a resident of the apartment, and 51-year-old Tomeko Bradley of Freeport. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Inside the home, investigators seized a sizable haul of suspected drugs:

43 grams of cocaine

52 grams of crack cocaine

6 grams of heroin

110 envelopes believed to contain heroin

5 oxycodone/acetaminophen pills

Billups faces seven felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, along with two counts in the fourth degree and one in the fifth.

Bradley was charged with six felony counts of third-degree possession, one count in the fourth degree, and one in the fifth.

Both men were scheduled for arraignment Friday, July 25, at First District Court in Hempstead.

