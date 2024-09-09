A Few Clouds 62°

SHARE

Duo Nabbed After Item Worth $5.7K Stolen From Store In Lawrence: Police

A pair of suspects are in custody after police say an item worth thousands of dollars was stolen from a Long Island store.

Suspects Kymani Blake, Demari Harvey, and the Kay Jewelers in Lawrence.

Suspects Kymani Blake, Demari Harvey, and the Kay Jewelers in Lawrence.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Nassau County Police
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The alleged incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in Lawrence, at Kay Jewelers at 331 Rockaway Turnpike.

Responding officers were informed that a man had fled the store with a necklace that he was trying on valued at approximately $5,700, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers canvassed the nearby area and located Demari Harvey, 21, of Rosedale, Queens. He was placed under arrest without incident in the vicinity of Branch Boulevard and Redwood Drive. 

Further investigation revealed that a second suspect, Kymani Blake, age 20, of St. Albans, Queens, was in the store with Harvey, said police. He was placed under arrest without incident inside the store.

The two were both charged with grand larceny.

They will be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE