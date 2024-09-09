Duo Nabbed After Item Worth $5.7K Stolen From Store In Lawrence: Police

The alleged incident happened around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in Lawrence, at Kay Jewelers at 331 Rockaway Turnpike.

Responding officers were informed that a man had fled the store with a necklace that he was trying on valued at approximately $5,700, according to Nassau County Police.

Officers canvassed the nearby area and located Demari Harvey, 21, of Rosedale, Queens. He was placed under arrest without incident in the vicinity of Branch Boulevard and Redwood Drive.

Further investigation revealed that a second suspect, Kymani Blake, age 20, of St. Albans, Queens, was in the store with Harvey, said police. He was placed under arrest without incident inside the store.

The two were both charged with grand larceny.

They will be arraigned on Monday, Sept. 9, at First District Court in Hempstead.

