Driver Behind DWI Crash Killing 15-Year-Old In Woodmere Found Guilty Of Vehicular Homicide

Arlin Aguilera, age 37, of West Hempstead, was found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges by a Nassau County jury on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the death of Liel Namdar.

Prosecutors said Aguilera was intoxicated and speeding in a pickup truck when he crashed into an Audi SUV in Woodmere, near the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021.

Namdar suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene. The other driver was seriously injured, suffering a traumatic brain injury, clavicle fracture, and jaw fracture.

Three other teenage passengers in the Audi suffered various injuries.

At the time of the crash, Namdar was enjoying a long-awaited reunion with her friends from summer camp, prosecutors said. The group was on their way to a sleepover party.

“Every day we place our trust in our fellow drivers when we get behind the wheel of a car or clip our children into the backseat,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

“This defendant betrayed that trust with fatal and irreparable consequences. Our thoughts remain with Liel’s family as they mourn her tragic loss, and we will continue to hold drunk drivers accountable for their irresponsible actions that endanger our roadways.”

Nassau County Police arrested Aguilera in Woodmere the following day. On Wednesday, after less than an hour of deliberation, jurors found him guilty of:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Manslaughter in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on Friday, Oct. 4.

