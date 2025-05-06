Double The Fun: $1M Lottery Prizes Claimed By Hempstead Women, Second Player

Two women, both residents of Nassau County, claimed $1 million jackpots in recent days, according to New York Lottery.

AnnaMaria Gjomarkaj, of Hempstead, claimed a second prize Mega Millions ticket in the Oct. 1, 2024, drawing. She received a lump sump payment of $651,000 after required withholdings.

Gjomarkaj purchased the lucky ticket in Newburgh, at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road.

Not to be outdone was Ann Hickson, of Roosevelt, who snagged a $1 million prize on the New York Lottery’s “Bonus 20X” scratch-off game. She took home a lump sum payment of $434,057 after paying Uncle Sam.

Hickson bought her winning ticket in Uniondale, at the 7-Eleven store located at 644 Jerusalem Avenue.

Lottery ticket sales have proven lucrative for Long Island schools. Districts in Nassau County received over $220 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds during fiscal year 2023 to 2024, lottery officials said.

Players can check their ticket on the New York Lottery website.

