Dester Hernandez Charged In New Cassel Robbery, Assault

A 23-year-old man riding his Harley-Davidson was violently attacked and robbed in the middle of a Long Island intersection.

Dester Hernandez, 32, is accused of assaulting and robbing a motorcyclist at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Grand Street in New Cassel.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department/Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The incident happened in New Cassel at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Grand Street, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, April 29.

The motorcyclist was stopped at a red light when Dester Hernandez, 32, approached him on foot, knocked him off his 1995 Harley, and began punching him repeatedly, Nassau County Police said.

After delivering multiple blows and causing “substantial pain,” Hernandez grabbed the victim’s phone and fled on foot, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and quickly located Hernandez, of Hempstead. He was arrested without incident on suspicion of assault, robbery, and grand larceny.

Both Hernandez and the victim were taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

