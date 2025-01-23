Crossing Guard Assaulted Outside Hewlett Elementary School

The incident happened in Hewlett, near Broadway and Stevenson Avenue, at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

A Nassau County Police crossing guard was covering her crossing assignment for Hewlett Elementary School when Dominga Rudder, 46, approached her and started yelling, the agency said.

The yelling escalated and Rudder threw several pieces of ice at her, injuring her leg, according to police. She fled on foot and was arrested several blocks away without incident.

A Nassau County Police medic treated the victim at the scene. Nobody else was injured in the ordeal.

While officers were processing Rudder, she threatened to kill them and stated that she knew where the precinct was located, police alleged.

Rudder, who is homeless, was charged with the following offenses:

Assault

Menacing

Obstructing governmental administration

Harassment

Making a terroristic threat

She was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Jan. 24.

