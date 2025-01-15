Cesia Galeano, 14, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence at around 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Nassau County Police said. She was reported missing later that night.

Galeano is 5-feet tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

