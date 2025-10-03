Narcotics/Vice Squad Detectives said their investigation led to the arrest of Bomani Drayton, 29, of Delmar Loop, on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025 at 4:13 p.m.

Drayton was allegedly in possession of cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, Adderall, and alprazolam, all of which he intended to sell, detectives said.

He was charged with two counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, four counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th Degree, and Felony Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, according to police.

Drayton’s preliminary arraignment was scheduled at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Oct. 3, police said.

