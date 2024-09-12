Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Hempstead Girl

A Log Island girl has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.

Cesia Galeano age 14, was last seen leaving her Hempstead residence at around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to Nassau County Police.

She is described as being 5-feet tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown.

Detectives request anyone with information on her whereabouts contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

