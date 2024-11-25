Mostly Cloudy 49°

Adriana Barreno, 15, Reported Missing In Hempstead

If you’ve seen this missing Long Island teenager, police want to hear from you.

Adriana Barreno.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Adriana Barreno, age 15, was last seen at Hempstead High School at around 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, according to Nassau County Police. She was reported missing that evening.

Barreno is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes, and brown glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants and a yellow/green sweatshirt.

She has a scar on her right arm and right leg, and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

