Adriana Barreno, age 15, was last seen at Hempstead High School at around 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, according to Nassau County Police. She was reported missing that evening.

Barreno is 5-foot-3 and 135 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes, and brown glasses. She was last seen wearing black pants and a yellow/green sweatshirt.

She has a scar on her right arm and right leg, and is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

