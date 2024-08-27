7 Charged In Beating, Slashing Of Men At HS Graduation On Hofstra University Campus

The attack happened in Hempstead, on the Hofstra University campus, at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 19.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s office, the defendants arrived at the Mack Sports Center as the graduation ceremony was ending and accosted the victim when he exited the building.

The group struck the man multiple times in the face and body, stomped on him, and kicked him while he was on the ground, prosecutors said. One of the defendants used a sharp object to slash the back of his leg, causing it to bleed.

When a good Samaritan tried to intervene, he suffered a cut to his ear.

Both victims were taken to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow and later released.

On Monday, Aug. 26, prosecutors announced that the following defendants, all from Hempstead, were arrested in connection with the attack:

Isaiah Moore, age 19

Devon Moore, age 19

Devon Fenner, age 18

Zachariah Fulton, age 19

Taiwan Jackson, age 23

Unique Pruitt, age 2

Michael Gaines, age 21

All seven pleaded not guilty to:

Attempted gang assault in the first degree (felony)

Assault in the second degree (felony)

Assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

“What was meant to be a celebration of achievement devolved into an afternoon of violence,” said Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly.

“This kind of wanton violence has no place in Nassau County, certainly not at a school celebration, and it will not be tolerated by my office.”

