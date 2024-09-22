4 Rescued After Sailboat Overturns On Long Island Sound In Hempstead Bay

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Marine 7 of the Nassau County Police Department Marine Bureau Unit responded for reports of an overturned sailboat.

With the assistance of the Westchester Police Department, all four occupants were removed from the water and the sail boat was towed to shore by Town of North Hempstead Bay Constable.

The FDNY Marine Bureau was also at scene.

There were no injuries reported.

