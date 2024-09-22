Mostly Cloudy 75°

SHARE

4 Rescued After Sailboat Overturns On Long Island Sound In Hempstead Bay

Emergency responders from two counties teamed up to rescue several people after a sailboat overturned on the Long Island Sound.

The area of the Long Island Sound where the incident happened.

The area of the Long Island Sound where the incident happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22

Marine 7 of the Nassau County Police Department Marine Bureau Unit responded for reports of an overturned sailboat. 

With the assistance of the Westchester Police Department, all four occupants were removed from the water and the sail boat was towed to shore by Town of North Hempstead Bay Constable. 

The FDNY Marine Bureau was also at scene. 

There were no injuries reported.  

to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE