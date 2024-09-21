Mostly Cloudy 69°

39-Year-Old Shot, Killed Overnight In Hempstead

Police are investigating a fatal overnight Long Island shooting.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Hempstead.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man shot inside a vehicle on Yale Street, according to Nassau County Police.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician. His identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

