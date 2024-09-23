3 Suspects At Large After Victim Punched From Behind In New Cassel Robbery

The incident happened just after midnight Monday, Sept. 23 in New Cassel.

A 49-year-old man was walking at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Siegel Street when three men approached the victim from behind and punched him in the head before throwing him to the ground.

The three suspects removed the victim’s wallet from his pants pocket and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered from a contusion to his forehead and an abrasion to his left hand.

The suspects are described by Nassau County Police as being Black, and between 25 and 30 years old.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.