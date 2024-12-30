21-Year-Old Hit, Killed Firefighter In Hewlett Before Fleeing Scene, Police Say

Emergency crews in Hewlett were called about a fatal crash near Broadway and Everit Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Jeffrey Frank, 74, was crossing Broadway when he was struck by an SUV traveling northbound. Witnesses told Nassau County Police that a male driver exited the vehicle, dragged Frank to the side of the road, and then fled the scene.

Frank, of Hewlett, was pronounced dead at the hospital, as Daily Voice reported.

On Monday, Dec. 30, homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Yonatan Cohen, of Hewlett, on suspicion of leaving the scene of an incident. Cohen was expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

Meanwhile, colleagues continue to mourn the loss of Frank, a lifelong volunteer at the Hewlett Fire Department.

“JJ was a caring and dedicated member for over 35 years, and a true staple to the 5 Towns Community,” the department said on Facebook. “He will be greatly missed.”

Frank was also well known as a DJ at Backstage in Woodmere who had a “savant recollection capability when it came to music,” friend Jackie McClow wrote on Facebook.

"He could likely tell you the names of releases of almost every artist or group, along with the label(s) they were on, and track duration,” she said. “His always welcoming personality will be missed by those who knew him!”

Funeral services for Frank were held on Sunday, Dec. 22, in Hewlett.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.