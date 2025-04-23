Tanya Denise Jackson, of Brooklyn, and her 2-year-old daughter, Tatiana Marie Dykes, were identified as the victims in the 1997 cold case killings that later became known as the "Peaches" homicides during a Nassau County Police press conference Wednesday, April 23.

No suspects have been arrested in the slayings. Crime Stoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information.

Jackson's dismembered torso was discovered inside a plastic storage bin at Hempstead Lake State Park in June 1997. More of the 26-year-old's remains were found in April 2011 near Jones Beach State Park, around the same time the skeletal remains of her daughter — wearing gold jewelry — were also recovered along Gilgo Beach.

A tattoo of a heart-shaped peach on the woman's left breast gave rise to the moniker.

Jackson, a native of Alabama, was a member of the US Army. She was estranged from her family and regularly traveled the country, including stays in Texas, Georgia, and Missouri, according to police. She drove a black 1991 Geo Storm around the time of her death.

Detectives used investigative genetic genealogy (IGG), combining DNA found at the crime scenes with traditional genealogy, historical records, and interviews with relatives to make the positive IDs, said Christopher Raia, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York field office.

Police have also identified and interviewed Tatyana's biological father and he is cooperating with authorities, officials said. The father did not report the victims missing, though police speculated that may have been due to Jackson's estranged relationship with her family.

The case has haunted investigators for years and has often been referenced in connection with the broader Gilgo Beach killings, though no definitive link has been confirmed, police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hempstead and receive free news updates.