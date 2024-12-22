A Few Clouds 22°

$188K Check Forgery Scheme Ends In Arrest After Months-Long Investigation: Nassau PD

A months-long investigation has culminated in the arrest of a 41-year-old Long Island man accused of orchestrating a sophisticated check forgery scheme that netted $188,320.55, police said.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Cecilia Levine
Adamantios Mathioudis, 41, of East Elmhurst, NY, became the center of the investigation on March 5, when the Fraud and Forgery Unit of the Major Case Squad received reports of two business checks intercepted after being mailed via the U.S. Postal Service, Nassau County police said.

The payee sections on the checks were altered to reflect Mathioudis’ name, detectives said. The funds were then deposited into Mathioudis’ business account and quickly depleted.

Over the following months, detectives conducted an extensive investigation, uncovering evidence that tied Mathioudis to the crimes. By May 8, investigators had linked the forged checks back to the defendant.

Mathioudis was arrested without incident and charged with Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree and Scheme to Defraud in the 1st Degree. On Wednesday, Dec. 18, he was arraigned at First District Court, 99 Main Street in Hempstead.

The investigation, led by Detective Schade of the Major Case Squad, highlights the risks associated with check fraud and the diligence required to bring perpetrators to justice.

