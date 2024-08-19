14-Year-Old Lakeview Boy Missing Nearly 2 Weeks Among Long Island Teens Located Safe

Edwin Palacios Umana, age 14, had last been seen at his Lakeview residence on Wadleigh Avenue at around 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, Nassau County Police said Umana was located. No other details were given.

Police also announced that the following teens, previously reported missing, had been located:

Autumn McDegganlee, age 14, of Freeport; Reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and located Sunday, aug. 18

Susan Staple, age 15, of Hempstead; Reported missing on Friday, Aug. 16, and located Saturday, Aug. 17.

