14-Year-Old Lakeview Boy Missing Nearly 2 Weeks Among Long Island Teens Located Safe

A 14-year-old boy gone for nearly two weeks was among three Long Island teenagers who were found safe after relatives reported them missing.

From left: Susan Staple, Edwin Palacios Umana, and Autumn McDegganlee.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Edwin Palacios Umana, age 14, had last been seen at his Lakeview residence on Wadleigh Avenue at around 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, Nassau County Police said Umana was located. No other details were given.

Police also announced that the following teens, previously reported missing, had been located:

  • Autumn McDegganlee, age 14, of Freeport; Reported missing on Tuesday, Aug. 13, and located Sunday, aug. 18
  • Susan Staple, age 15, of Hempstead; Reported missing on Friday, Aug. 16, and located Saturday, Aug. 17. 

