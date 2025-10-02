Pomona Native Pitches Anti-Snoring Pillow On ‘Shark Tank': Here's What Happened

Lloyd Ecker of Pomona, along with his wife Sue, pitched their new anti-snoring pillow, The Snorinator, on the show’s latest episode on Wednesday night, Oct. 1.

Their presentation impressed Sharks Lori Greiner and Michael Strahan so much that both tested the pillow on set and decided to invest.

The Eckers secured a $100,000 deal from Greiner and Strahan to help expand the brand.

Ecker, who describes himself as a lifelong snorer, said his invention was born from personal need.

"The Snorinator has not only solved my snoring problem the last three years, but it also got me back in the bedroom with my wife," he said.

The pillow is based on the High Fowler’s Position, a medically recommended upright sleeping posture dating back to the 19th century. Built with plush memory foam and featuring a patented "Hinged Head Nest," the pillow cradles the head and neck to improve airflow, ease back and neck pain, and most importantly, reduce snoring, according to the Eckers.

On the episode, Strahan said he found it comfortable and pointed out that it would appeal not only to snorers but to the partners who share a bed with them.

Greiner added that the product’s appeal lies in solving a widespread problem: "Snoring is a huge problem. So, with some finessing I think it could be an incredible product."

For Ecker, the Shark Tank deal is a chance to take his invention from a homegrown idea to a sleep solution for millions.

"Appearing on Shark Tank gave us the opportunity to connect with millions of people who are tired of their morning sore throats, their side-sleeping shoulder pain, and who are just plain tired of being tired and ready to actually do something about it," he said.

For those struggling with snoring issues in the bedroom, the pillow is now on sale for $159.99. You can check it out by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Haverstraw and receive free news updates.