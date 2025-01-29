Mass Deportations Could Lead To Salary Increases In These States, Including NY

An Oxford study suggests that removing a substantial number of immigrant workers may lead to labor shortages, compelling employers to increase salaries to attract native-born workers, Newsweek reports.

The states most likely to be affected are New York, New Jersey, California, Florida, and Texas, the report said, because those states have large immigrant populations and economies that depend on foreign labor in sectors such as agriculture, construction, and hospitality.

About 20 precent of the agriculture industry's overall US workforce is made up of undocumented immigrants, says Capital Economics, which advises large investors, according to a CBS News report.

The broader economic implications of mass deportations are complex. Some American workers might benefit from higher wages. However, industries that rely on immigrant labor could experience increased operational costs. These costs may be passed on to consumers through higher prices.

