Man With Machete Sets Fire Inside Home, Gets 11 Attempted Murder Charges In Haverstraw: Police

The incident began at around 5:20 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, when police responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance and possible shots fired at a West Haverstraw residence, the Haverstraw Police Department announced on Saturday, Aug. 2.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a mattress fully engulfed in flames near the front entrance of the residence. People were already attempting to put out the fire, and officers quickly secured the area and helped until firefighters arrived.

Investigators say the suspect, West Haverstraw man German Santiago, intentionally ignited the mattress inside his home and then fled the scene on foot, reportedly carrying a large machete. Another resident managed to drag the burning mattress outside, preventing further injury and structural damage.

A coordinated search led to Santiago’s apprehension shortly afterward. He has been charged with 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree arson.

Santiago was arraigned in Village of West Haverstraw Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

No evidence of gunfire was found at the scene. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Arson Investigation Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the case.

