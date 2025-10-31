Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Man Shoots Shotgun Into His Own Vehicle At Shopping Center In Garnerville: Police

A 28-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing multiple shotgun rounds into his own vehicle outside a Rockland County shopping center, police said. 

Yodweyone was arrested in the parking lot of the Foremost Shopping Center in Garnerville, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, to reports of shots fired near the Mobil Gas Station on Route 202 in Garnerville, the Haverstraw Police Department said on Friday, Oct. 31.

When officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Capernicus Yodweyone standing in the Foremost Shopping Center parking lot, next to a vehicle and a shotgun lying nearby. 

Investigators determined that Yodweyone, while standing outside his car, had allegedly fired multiple rounds into the unoccupied vehicle he had been driving. Police said no one else was injured during the incident. 

Officers quickly took Yodweyone into custody and recovered the firearm at the scene. He was later charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and remains in custody pending arraignment. 

