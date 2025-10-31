Man Shoots Shotgun Into His Own Vehicle At Shopping Center In Garnerville: Police

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30, to reports of shots fired near the Mobil Gas Station on Route 202 in Garnerville, the Haverstraw Police Department said on Friday, Oct. 31.

When officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Capernicus Yodweyone standing in the Foremost Shopping Center parking lot, next to a vehicle and a shotgun lying nearby.

Investigators determined that Yodweyone, while standing outside his car, had allegedly fired multiple rounds into the unoccupied vehicle he had been driving. Police said no one else was injured during the incident.

Officers quickly took Yodweyone into custody and recovered the firearm at the scene. He was later charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and remains in custody pending arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Haverstraw and receive free news updates.