Know Them? Search On For Suspect Who Stole From Haverstraw Business, Police Say

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person connected to an ongoing theft investigation in Rockland County. 

Haverstraw Police released two different images of the suspect. 

 Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
In an announcement on Monday, Jan. 27, the Haverstraw Police Department shared images of a suspect captured during two separate incidents at a local business, which was not named. 

The department has not released further details about the theft but is urging anyone who may recognize the person in the photos or has relevant information to come forward.

Residents can contact the Haverstraw Police Department by calling 845-354-1500 or sending an email to TIPS@Haverstrawpolice.org. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

