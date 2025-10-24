Haverstraw Spa Shut Down Again After Second Prostitution Arrest This Year, Police Say

The Haverstraw Police Department, along with the New York State Police, conducted an undercover operation at Solace Springs Spa, located at 242 North Route 9W, Unit F, after receiving community complaints about illegal activity, the department announced on Friday, Oct. 24.

The investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Xiaona Wang of Haverstraw, who was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution.

According to police, Wang solicited an undercover investigator for sexual acts in exchange for payment and also performed a massage without a valid New York State massage therapy license.

Members of the Rockland County Intelligence Center and the FBI–Westchester Safe Streets Task Force helped with the operation.

Following the arrest, the Village of Haverstraw Building Department revoked the business’s Certificate of Occupancy, closing Solace Springs Spa once again.

Police said this follows a similar incident in March 2025, when a 45-year-old woman from Queens was arrested at the same location and charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession after allegedly offering sexual acts and performing unlicensed massages.

