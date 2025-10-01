Haverstraw Screwdriver Attack: Sex Offender Appears In Court On Kidnapping Charge, DA Says

Eduardo Hernandez, 49, of Garnerville, was arraigned Tuesday, Sept. 30, in Rockland County Court on an indictment charging him with second-degree kidnapping and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Rockland County District Attorney's Offive said on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, when police said Hernandez attacked a woman outside a home in the Village of Haverstraw. Prosecutors said Hernandez grabbed the victim by the neck, held a screwdriver to her throat, and threatened to use deadly physical force.

The woman was able to fight him off and call for help.

Investigators identified Hernandez using witness accounts and surveillance video, issuing a countywide alert. The following morning, around 9:15 a.m., authorities spotted his vehicle in Stony Point. Police said Hernandez fled on foot through a residential neighborhood before being caught and taken into custody.

"When someone commits a violent act, the impact extends far beyond the victim. It shakes our entire community," Rockland DA Walsh said on Wednesday, also adding, "This is why we will fight vigorously for a successful prosecution."

According to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Hernandez is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping in 2004. He is classified as a sexually violent offender.

The case is being prosecuted by Supervising Assistant District Attorney Gerard M. Damiani III of the Special Victims Unit and Senior Assistant District Attorney Kaitlin DeLuca.

