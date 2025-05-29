Former NYC Public Housing Super From West Haverstraw Accepted $32K In Bribes: Here's His Fate

Corey Gilmore, 47, of West Haverstraw, was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after being convicted of bribery and extortion under color of official right, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Wednesday, May 28.

Gilmore, who served as a superintendent at multiple New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) developments in the Bronx between 2016 and 2023, solicited and accepted approximately $32,000 in bribes from contractors in exchange for steering or approving at least $215,000 in repair work, prosecutors said.

According to evidence presented at trial, Gilmore routinely demanded cash bribes ranging from 10 percent to 20 percent of contract values, often around $1,000 per job, in return for awarding no-bid contracts or approving payments on previously awarded work.

Gilmore was one of 70 NYCHA employees charged in a sweeping bribery and extortion case in February 2024. Of those, 63 have pleaded guilty, and Gilmore is the third convicted at trial to be sentenced.

He will also serve two years of supervised release and must forfeit and pay restitution totaling $32,000.

The remaining defendants are awaiting trial and are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to NYCHA-related bribery or misconduct to contact the Department of Investigation at OIGNYCHA@doi.nyc.gov or 212-306-3356 or report through the SDNY Whistleblower Pilot Program at USANYS.WBP@usdoj.gov.

