Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In Pomona

A driver suffered serious injuries after crashing into a tree and becoming trapped inside their vehicle in Rockland County.

The crash scene on Route 45 in Pomona. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The crash happened in Pomona on the night of Wednesday, May 28, on Route 45 near Pomona Road, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop. 

Responders from Spring Hill EMS, the Hillcrest Fire Department, and the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a car that had left the roadway and struck a tree. 

Emergency crews worked to get the driver out, who was trapped inside the vehicle following the collision. They sustained serious injuries, though more details about their condition have not been released.  

Video posted by The Monsey Scoop showed an extensive emergency response at the scene. 

