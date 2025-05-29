Driver Seriously Injured After Crashing Into Tree In Pomona

The crash happened in Pomona on the night of Wednesday, May 28, on Route 45 near Pomona Road, according to a report by The Monsey Scoop.

Responders from Spring Hill EMS, the Hillcrest Fire Department, and the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a car that had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Emergency crews worked to get the driver out, who was trapped inside the vehicle following the collision. They sustained serious injuries, though more details about their condition have not been released.

Video posted by The Monsey Scoop showed an extensive emergency response at the scene.

