Downed Pole, Brush Fire Closes Route 9W In Haverstraw: Here's Where To Avoid

The closure began at around 3 p.m,, when northbound Route 9W was shut down between Route 304 and Short Clove Road in Haverstraw, according to Clarkstown Police.

Orange & Rockland crews are currently on the scene working to repair the damage. A brush fire also started at the scene, according to 511NY traffic reports.

Although initial estimates suggested the road would reopen within an hour, police issued an update warning that the closure will likely extend into the overnight hours.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes and avoid the area until further notice. Police said additional updates will be provided once the roadway is cleared and safe for travel.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

