Deer Caused Fiery Palisades Parkway Crash In Pomona, Video Released Of Heroic Rescue (Update)

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, near Exit 12 in Ramapo, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Troopers said on Wednesday, Sept. 17, that the driver of a Subaru Crosstrek struck a deer while traveling northbound, lost control, and slammed into a tree in the center median. The impact left him with two fractured ankles and facial injuries, unable to escape as the vehicle’s engine compartment caught fire.

Video released by police shows Troopers Derick Macaulay and Peter Pjetri racing toward the burning car, pulling the injured man to safety, and then re-entering the vehicle to ensure no other occupants were trapped inside. Moments later, flames fully engulfed the Subaru.

The driver was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

As Daily Voice previously reported, the Spring Hill Community Ambulance Corps first credited responding officers with saving the man’s life. Emergency responders from Spring Hill EMS, Hillcrest Fire Department, Rockland Paramedics, and New York State Police all assisted at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash.

