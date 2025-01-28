Caroline Kennedy Calls RFK Jr. ‘Predator,’ Urges Senate To Reject Trump Nominee

“I have known Bobby my whole life,” Caroline Kennedy, age 67, wrote in a letter to senators. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.”

She criticized his promotion of vaccine misinformation, attributing the 2019 measles outbreak in American Samoa to his anti-vaccine advocacy, and said he lacks the necessary experience to manage a department with a $1.7 trillion budget overseeing major health programs.

Calling him "perverse," Kennedy also accused her cousin of exploiting family tragedies for personal gain and leading relatives into addiction, and said RFK Jr. is "addicted to attention and power."

RFK Jr. is scheduled to appear the Senate Committee on Finance, which will decide on his nomination for secretary of Health and Human Services, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Caroline Kennedy served as US ambassador to Japan in the Obama administration and as ambassador to Australia in the Biden administration.

