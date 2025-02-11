3-Car Crash Involving Taxi Causes Injuries In Pomona (Video)

The crash happened on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the intersection of Route 45 and Medical Park Drive in Pomona at around 11:45 a.m., according to eyewitnesses from The Monsey Scoop.

Video of the incident was posted to Instagram by The Monsey Scoop.

First responders, including Spring Hill EMS, Hillcrest Fire Department, and Ramapo Police, rushed to the scene after the crash. An Arrive taxi could be seen damaged at the scene.

More information, including the extent of injuries, was not immediately available. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Haverstraw and receive free news updates.