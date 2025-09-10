22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Haverstraw: Investigation Underway

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 on Clove Avenue, near Fairmount and Tor avenues, according to the Haverstraw Police Department. Haverstraw Police Chief John Gould said the victim was sitting in a car outside 77 Clove Avenue when he was shot.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

According to incident reporter Mark Lieb, investigators at the scene were seen setting up a large blue tent over the crime scene and searching the neighborhood with flashlights and K-9 units.

At one point, an officer carrying a long gun patrolled the area as neighbors gathered nearby, some unable to return to their homes. The victim’s uncle was seen waiting at the scene for updates from police, Lieb added.

Authorities have not confirmed any suspects, though police are reportedly searching for two men dressed in black.

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department is leading the investigation with assistance from the Rockland County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and the New York State Park Police.

This marks the second fatal shooting in just over a year in the same neighborhood. On July 1, 2024, 29-year-old Christian Alvarado of Pomona was shot dead on Fairmount Avenue and West Street, a few blocks from Tuesday’s killing, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Police said they are not releasing additional details at this time about Tuesday’s homicide to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

