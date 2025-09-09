Scooter Operator Seriously Injured In Hauppauge Multi-Vehicle Crash: Police

The Brentwood woman was traveling north on Washington Avenue when she attempted to make a left turn onto Motor Parkway at 3:42 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, police said.

She collided with a 2010 Chevrolet driven eastbound on Motor Parkway by German Castro Penuelas, 25, of Brentwood. The impact pushed the Chevrolet into a 2009 Jeep that was stopped in the left turning lane. That Jeep was then forced into a 2003 Mazda that was also stopped in the same lane, investigators detailed in the release.

Seijas was ejected from the scooter and transported by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said.

Penuelas, his 17-year-old passenger, and both adult occupants of the Mazda were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

All vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

