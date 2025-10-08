Fourth Precinct officers were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man masturbating near a parked vehicle in the lot at 550 Smithtown Bypass. The suspect fled before police arrived.

Following an investigation, Ronald Richardson, 45, undomiciled, was arrested at approximately 3:15 p.m. near Route 111 and Oak Tree Drive.

Richardson was charged with Public Lewdness in the First Degree. He was being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hauppauge and receive free news updates.