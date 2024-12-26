Hauppauge 18-Year-Old Projected To Be First Pick In NHL Draft Now On Worldwide Stage

Long Island resident James Hagens had two goals and two assists on Thursday, Dec. 26 as Team USA opened play at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championships with a 10-4 win over Germany in front of over 13,000 fans in Ottawa, Ontario.

Hagens' second goal, which he fired in from the slot, gave Team USA a 4-2 lead with six minutes to go in the second period.

Hagens, who plays center, had the primary assist on the team's second goal, scored by Boston College teammate Gabe Perreault, later in the period.

Another BC player, Ryan Leonard, also assisted on both goals.

"It's great being able to come here since we've been together at school," Hagens said in an interview with the NHL Network. "The chemistry floats over here. Those are two guys that are my best buddies. I love those guys. It's awesome."

The trio, who make up Team USA's first forward line, played nearly eight minutes together in the first period against Germany.

Prior to joining Boston College this year, Hagens spent the last two seasons playing for the US National Team Development Program.

His 187 points over two seasons is the fifth-most in program history

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Hagens appeared in 58 games for the US Under-18 team in 2023-24, recording 39 goals and 63 assists for 102 points, seventh-most in a single season in USNTDP history

Last year, Hagens broke the scoring record at the IIHF Under-18 World Championship with 22 points (on nine goals and 13 assists), helping Team USA to a silver medal while being named tournament MVP

Hagens' older brother, Michael, also plays for BC as a defenseman.

Team USA will look to go 2-0 at the Junior World Championship at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 against Latvia. The game will be broadcast live on the NHL Network.

The NHL Draft will be held in June at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hauppauge and receive free news updates.