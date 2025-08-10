Franklin Portillo-Hernandez, 26, of Farmingville, allegedly masturbated inside a black 2003 Honda CR-V while attempting to talk to a 39-year-old woman walking in a parking lot along Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, according to police. The incident happened around 3 p.m., and the suspect fled the scene.

Detectives determined Portillo-Hernandez had been involved in two prior incidents:

On Monday, May 12 at 8:15 p.m., he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge.

On Thursday, Aug. 7 at 11:57 a.m., he allegedly masturbated in a car outside a residence on Helen Marie Place in Hauppauge, in plain view.

He was arrested at his home on Granny Road by Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit officers and charged with two counts of Public Lewdness and one count of Forcible Touching.

Portillo-Hernandez is being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8452.

