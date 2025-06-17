Fog 65°

SHARE

Former Student Poses With Fake Rifle At Hauppauge HS, Causing Lockdown: Police

A former student sparked a lockdown at a Long Island high school after taking a selfie with an imitation rifle outside the building, Suffolk County police announced on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

Hauppauge High School.

Hauppauge High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Ericka Rodriguez, 18, of Hauppauge, stood in front of her alma mater, Hauppauge High School at 437 Lincoln Boulevard, and posed for a selfie holding what turned out to be a spring-loaded imitation rifle around 11:20 a.m., police said.

School officials initiated a lockdown after the incident, but no one was injured, according to the release.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with:

  • Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

to follow Daily Voice Hauppauge and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE