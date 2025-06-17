Former Student Poses With Fake Rifle At Hauppauge HS, Causing Lockdown: Police

Ericka Rodriguez, 18, of Hauppauge, stood in front of her alma mater, Hauppauge High School at 437 Lincoln Boulevard, and posed for a selfie holding what turned out to be a spring-loaded imitation rifle around 11:20 a.m., police said.

School officials initiated a lockdown after the incident, but no one was injured, according to the release.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

She was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hauppauge and receive free news updates.