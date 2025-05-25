Oswin M. Guillen Padilla, 41, of Hampton Bays, was wanted by Duluth Police for inappropriate communication with a minor, troopers said.

The investigation began when the victim’s mother discovered disturbing photos and videos showing explicit conversations and content exchanged between her child and Padilla, police explained.

New York State Police Computer Crime Unit located Padilla’s residence in Suffolk County and arrested him on Wednesday, May 22.

Padilla admitted to using Messenger, WhatsApp, Discord, Telegram, TikTok, and Instagram to seek out and exchange explicit material with minors, “even when he knew their age,” troopers wrote in the release.

He was charged with four counts of Felony Possessing Sexual Performance by a Child Less Than 16. He was transported to Southampton Town Court for arraignment and will be extradited to Georgia, authorities said.

Police reminded families to stay vigilant about online safety and encouraged anyone who suspects inappropriate online behavior to report it.

