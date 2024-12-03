Long Island Accounts For 8 Of NY's Top 10 Richest Locales, These Rankings Say

Nassau County has seven of the top 10. Coupled with a Suffolk County village in the Hamptons, Long Island locales make up eight of the state's richest 10.
According to data from New York Demographics, the top 10 wealthiest municipalities, based on average household income, are:
- Brookville, Nassau County; Population: 2,947; Average Household Income: $617,235
- Tuxedo Park, Orange County; Population: 624; Average Household Income: $600,705
- Scarsdale, Westchester County; Population: 17,747; Average Household Income: $568,942
- Hewlett Bay Park, Nassau County; Population: 468; Average Household Income: $559,932
- Plandome, Nassau County; Population: 1,452; Average Household Income: $524,991
- Laurel Hollow, Nassau County; Population: 1,923; Average Household Income: $493,460
- Sands Point, Nassau County; Population: 2,735; Average Household Income: $481,979
- West Hampton Dunes, Suffolk County; Population: 117; Average Household Income: $470,131
- Munsey Park, Nassau County, Population: 2,765, Average Household Income: $460,755
- Old Westbury, Nassau County, Population: 4,833, Average Household Income: $456,581
Click here to read the complete report.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampton Bays and receive free news updates.