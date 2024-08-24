Fair 74°

33-Year-Old Accused Of Offering Meth To Bartender At Hampton Bays Nightclub

A man has been accused of offering methamphetamine to a bartender on Long Island.

The alleged incident happened at the Beach Bar in Hampton Bays (marked in red).

The alleged incident happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in Hampton Bays.

That's when police say a staff member at Beach Bar nightclub requested that a Southampton Town PD officer assist with a male patron who had reportedly offered “drugs” to a bartender. 

The ensuing investigation revealed that the suspect offered a quantity of meth to the bartender, which the defendant was still in possession of, according to Southampton Town Police Sgt. Sherekhan T. Parker.

Consequently, Yeison Gonzalez-Ocampo, age 33, of Hampton Bays, was arrested and transported to Southampton Town Police Headquarters for processing. 

Gonzalez-Ocampo was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was processed at Southampton Town Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket with a future arraignment date.

