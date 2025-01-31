Light Rain Fog/Mist 34°

Timothy Gapp Hit, Killed Near Crossgates Mall In Albany

A man was struck and killed while walking near a Capital Region shopping mall.

The intersection of Western Avenue and Lawton Terrace in Guilderland.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
The collision occurred in Guilderland, near the intersection of Western Avenue and Lawton Terrace, just yards from the Crossgates Mall, at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Timothy Gapp was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle, Guilderland Police said. Gapp, of Guilderland, was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said. The agency’s Traffic and Safety Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Guilderland Police Department at 518-356-1501.

Additional details about Gapp’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are encouraged to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

