The New York City-based burger chain announced plans to open its first year-round, full-scale Capital Region location at Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland.

Shake Shack will take over the former TGI Fridays building at the Western Avenue entrance, which closed in 2024 after the company shuttered dozens of underperforming locations.

Construction is underway, with an opening projected for later this year or early 2026.

Locals can look forward to Shake Shack’s signature lineup of made-to-order burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, and thick milkshakes.

The menu also offers flat-top dogs, seasonal shakes, and rotating limited-edition items.

The move adds another big name to Stuyvesant Plaza, which has recently welcomed Vineyard Vines, Athleta, Simone’s Kitchen, and Union Hall Supply Co.

Founded in 2004 as a hot dog cart in Manhattan’s Madison Square Park, Shake Shack has since grown into an international brand with over 500 locations worldwide.

The company is headquartered in New York City and has developed a cult following for what many call a “modern roadside burger stand” experience.

Find out more on its website.

