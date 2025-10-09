The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, in Guilderland when multiple 911 callers reported hearing a woman screaming for help at the Heritage Village Apartments on Patroon Drive, Guilderland Police said.

Callers told police that a man was attempting to drag the woman into a vehicle while also restraining a child. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had already fled in a vehicle.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver sped off. During the pursuit, a Guilderland police patrol car was involved in a single-vehicle crash. The officer inside was later treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned. Investigators soon located a man and a 10-year-old child walking along State Farm Road who were believed to be involved.

Following interviews, police determined the incident began as a domestic dispute at the apartment complex.

Officers determined that Angelo Martegarcia, 33, of Guilderland, fled the scene with the child in the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with:

Driving While Intoxicated

Reckless Endangerment

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Numerous vehicle and traffic law violations

Martegarcia was arraigned Thursday, Oct. 9, in Guilderland Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

